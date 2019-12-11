How can something that is a congressional law and medical issue between a woman and her doctor, be considered in a voting preference for a politician?
I thought Conservative Christians followed the teachings of Jesus. One of which is to help those in need. Voting for politicians that oppose abortion disregards the needs of millions of children suffering in Yemen, as well as the children separated from their parents and placed in cages along our borders.
Somewhere in the Bible it says something about judging others. C.C.’ focus on attacking clinics and killing doctors kind of goes against those teachings.
“Though shall not kill”. Yet C.C.’ elect leaders who support war, and suffering. The death penalty is being revived.
Doesn’t it come down to hypocrisy when you cast your vote for “Pro-life” candidates? You have no right to take the high road on abortion when pro life politicians are darlings of the gun industry. If you think abortion is the only issue, your dead wrong!
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
