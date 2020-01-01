Letter: Regarding the Diego Rivera Commentary of 12-29


Re: the Dec. 29 article "Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior."

While Diego has some good reasons why Trump supporters continue to support Trump, I found yet again the disturbing trend among pundits to pit one party against the other as if there are only two parties to choose from. The salient part of his letter was not why people chose Trump but that they feel confined to choose Republican because they can't tolerate the Democrat platform. Pundits that perpetuate this binary thinking limit freedom of thought. Voters need to get beyond this two party mindset. Why? Because it perpetuates tribal entrenchment and party bigotry. Also, our two parties do not have a stellar record with wars, CIA interventions and recessions. Voters feel trapped in these two parties and as a result, we see a huge increase in Independent voter registration in the past 20 years. This should be a red flag to all those pushing our current political duopoly.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

