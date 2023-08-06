And so, it’s blatantly apparent that the Justice Department in Washington, DC did not conspire to keep the ex-President of the United States out of the White House…Frankly, I believe the truth that the voters in the Presidential election of 2020 are what has kept the ex-President out of the White House. The conspirators in this whole years-long mess are actually the members of the Republican Party…all of those Americans who actually believed the lies…and those who knew they were all lies, but didn’t, and don’t, care enough about issues of saving our Democracy. The GOP party has been an American embarrassment for far too long. Shame on them all.