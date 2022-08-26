 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Regrets?

In the 70's I worked at Illinois Wesleyan University with quite a few students and staff to get the "Equal Rights Amendment passed. I still believe in the passing of this now more than ever. Equal rights for those who wanted an abortion and for those who didn't. Equal rights for those who wanted same sex marriage and those who didn't. Equal rights for those who wanted a biracial marriage and those who didn't. Equal pay for those who worked, equal treatment in the eyes of the law... is it too late to start campaigning for the passing of this?

Diana Carolan

Northwest side

