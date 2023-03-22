I think it would be wise to rephrase the term from government regulations to government protections. Everyone wants the government to come to their rescue when a weather disaster strikes, to protect the public from unsafe chemicals or drugs, and to insure their hard earned savings are protected from banking misdeeds. The Republicans have turned a government regulation as an unnecessary impediment to business and have vilified the word. Time for Democrats to change the messaging to what is the benefit to effective government protections. It might be much harder to eliminate government protections than those "inconvenient" regulations that some like to hate until their usefulness becomes evident in retrospect.