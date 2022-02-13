 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rein in the Supreme Court
Letter: Rein in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the only federal court in the country that has no ethical guidelines and mandatory recusal for conflicts of interest. This situation needs to be remedied.

The Supreme Court has become the most powerful branch of the government and is heavily politicized. It is rare that any controversial law or executive order is not taken to court. Eventually, every case is taken to the Supreme Court, further slowing our gridlocked government.

When the cases reach the current activist Court, many cases are decided based on political position no regard for legal precedents.. Many past judges have made changes in their personal situations to avoid conflicts. Unfortunately, the most blatant violator of ethical guidelines, Clarence Thomas, consistently rules on cases that directly deal with his wife's political activities and income.

If Kyrsten Sinema wants to do something meaningful to protect democracy, forget about the filibuster and clean up the corrupt Supreme Court.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

