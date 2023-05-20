The Supreme Court needs to examine the root cause of pervasive mass shootings with weapons of war in our own communities by restoring the integrity of the Second Amendment by reinstating its integral first four words, “A well regulated Militia”. These fundamental words were reinterpreted by a conservative court on June 26, 2008. It led to a tidal wave that upended some 200 years of historic precedent by a slim 5-4 majority led by Justice Antonin Scalia, who argued the first four words were a “preface” to the Second Amendment rather than part of its essential meaning.