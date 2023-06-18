The recent debt ceiling debate ended with $20 billion being dropped from the IRS budget. A recent study found that for every $1 spent on auditing the top 1% pulled in $3.18, with $6.29 paid in taxes for the top 0.1 percent. Whereas on the lower half of income earners, roughly every dollar spent in an audit brought back a dollar in taxes.

The same study followed those audited for several years and determined those audited paid MORE taxes in subsequent tax years, thus providing the treasury with additional funding.

The IRS workers who go after the wealthy are better trained and educated, often attorneys with CPA credentials. They are much higher paid than those auditing low and middle income workers. And worth every penny of their salary.

We need to enforce current tax laws

and make the top one percent pay their due in taxes. It would help greatly ithe $20 billion the Republicans stripped from IRS funding be returned to the IRS budget.

Dr Pamela Farris

Oro Valley