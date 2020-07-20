Letter: Reisnation of New York Times Op-Ed Editor Bari Weiss
Letter: Reisnation of New York Times Op-Ed Editor Bari Weiss

Bari Weis, the Op-Ed Editor of the New York Times, has resigned and written a scathing letter accusing colleagues in the newsroom of bullying and intimidation. They referred to her as being a Nazi (she is Jewish) and a racist. (Typical leftist mantra.) Weiss said "showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery. A new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions." Weiss in essence says the Times is now "fake news." In reading her letter, I wondered how many newsrooms across America, i.e., at the AZ Star, are the same? https://www.bariweiss.com/resignation-letter

Paula Martin

Vail

