Letter: Reject all lies

The letter "Lies of Russia" talked of Putin's egregious lies to the Russian people regarding atrocities in Ukraine. It warned Americans not to fall for these lies from Russia or from other countries. That really made me pause, thinking of just how many Americans bought, swallowed, and still embrace Donald Trump's lies, including the Big Lie that the election was stolen. Both Trump and Putin (who is an object of Trump's hero-worship) prey on, and count on, people accepting their lies. Both are serial liars. One difference - in America, the truth is readily accessible to anyone who wants it and who happens to believe that the truth matters.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
