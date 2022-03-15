 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reject all lies
The letter "Lies of Russia" talked about Putin's egregious lies being told to the Russian people about the Ukraine invasion and war. It ended saying that Americans should be sure not to fall for these lies from Russia or any other country. A very large number of Americans bought, swallowed and still embrace the lies of Donald Trump, including The Big Lie that the election was stolen. Serial liars Putin and Trump both count on, and prey on, people who don't question the lies. The difference is that here in America, the truth is readily available for those who desire it and believe that truth matters.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

