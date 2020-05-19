Letter: Reject Bully President
Parents, reject for re-election to President the bully Donald Trump. As parent and grandparent, I despair for our youth 4 more years of this Insulter-in-Chief whose published endless, belittling, shameful insults include:

1. Reference to the Pope as disgraceful

2. Disparaging physical imitation of disabled reporter

3. Contention John McCain not a war hero

4. Branding many shorter opponents as "little"

5. Calling WA Governor Jay Inslee a snake

6. Mocking of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg

7. Labeling CA Rep Maxine Waters low IQ

8. Referring to judge as "so-called"

9. Calling General Jim Mattis the world's most overrated general

10. Describing some Africans and Central Americans as residents of shit hole countries

Let us rally together to restore dignity, moral leadership, and a role model for our children to the office of President.

Patricia Hale

Northwest side

