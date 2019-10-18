Richard Vatz claims that "Higher Education Doesn't Treat Conservatives Fairly" but what he really means is that they don't treat "Republicans" fairly. This is the current Republican party that excuses white supremacy, turns their back on allies, runs up huge deficits to give billionaires tax breaks, and supports a president who embraces murderous strongmen, brags about molesting women, and puts children in cages. It's not conservatism that higher ed rejects but incivility that is unworthy of fair treatment.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
