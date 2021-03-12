 Skip to main content
Letter: Relief Bill
Letter: Relief Bill

The Democrat’s 1.9 trillion economic relief bill has passed and it provides unemployment assistance, aid to states and municipalities, housing aid, tax credits for families, aid for education and child care, health insurance subsidies, aid for vaccines and testing, rural hospital assistance and much more. The bill also provides a stimulus check in the amount of $1,400 for most adults and their dependents.

I have some suggestions for what you might do with your stimulus check. First, spend it locally. By spending it, you will help boost our economy. If you are fortunate enough that you don’t need this money, then give it to a local charity. Now, if you are a republican, all of the republicans in the House and Senate, voted against this relief package. They said it was too big. Therefore, to reduce the cost of this bill, I suggest you return your stimulus check to the United States Treasury.

Robert Ferguson

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

