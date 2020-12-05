Letter: Relief for Health Care Workers

My son, a constituent of Tucson AZ, is an RN nursing Covid-19 sufferers. He cries as he travels to and from work. He handles the stress of trying but failing to ease suffering, and being there for those who die. He gets to go home frightened of passing on disease to his family, and then, after all this he has to juggle payments of student loans. Does that seem right to you? We pay the armed forces, as we provide them free education, free medical care, free housing, free food, and right now, those who protect us the most, have received and receive nothing. Our outgoing senator is known for her uneven emphasis on the armed services while ignoring others who serve—firefighters, police, healthcare workers. I hope Senator Sinema could correct this.
Marg Coe
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
