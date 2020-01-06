Letter: religion and politics

As a social anthropologist, I know that while all humans seem to need one sort of religion or another, the size of the group one belongs to—from local to global-- makes a serious difference. If one believes as do millions of others, then it is possible that associated political and military conflicts outweigh the good. One solution in a rapidly changing mass media world, would be for each religious person to say that there are as many heavens as religions, and that therefore no one religion has a monopoly on a particular path to an afterlife. Thus, either the idea of heaven becomes socially diverse, or is simply rendered unimportant. We might then collectively recognize that aspects of religious beliefs are part of the problem of living together in the 21st century.
dennis doxtater
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.