Letter: Religion and The Supreme Court in Dobbs

In his bellicose but vapid letter (AZStar 8/4), Steve Cox, who I believe is identifying himself as a "retired Tucson attorney," accuses me of "ignorance" or "willful falsity" in my stating, my having read the opinion, that the Dobbs opinion was "not about religion." Cox apparently has not read it or has done so and realizes it does not support his accusations, for he does not argue merits but instead engages In vitriol against the justices, which is his right, but hardly constitutes a rebuttal to facts. I challenge him or any of those making the "separation of church and state" argument to show where in the Dobbs opinion religion enters. Whether one agrees with the opinion or not, public discussion deserves more than Mr. Cox's and others' dislike of the justices themselves having religious faith.