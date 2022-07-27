Letter: Religion does not appear in Dobbs Opinion

As a former lawyer, I recently read all four key Supreme Court decisions in the abortion area, but my synopsis was way to long for an oped. Nonetheless, I see red that the Star prints some of the more nonsensical letters and even oped ("Handmaidens") that are submitted by people who clearly have not read what the Court said. Another emotionally argues against the interference of religion -- but the decisions do not cite religion! The decisions deal with laws, the constitution, and other decisions. That some people base their opinion on abortion on religion -- the taking of what would at least become a human being -- is their absolute right, but that is not the basis on which Dobbs was decided. Ignorance might be bliss, but it is willful in the instance of those expressing nonsensical opinions and should not be printed other than to embarrass them.