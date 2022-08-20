 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Religion in Power?

Catholicism arrived in the Supreme Court and it is a concern. Women are subservient in the Catholic Church. It is run by a hierarchy from priest to pope of mostly old men. After 53 years as a Catholic, I left because of its treatment of women. That was before their global pedophile crimes and the criminal cover up. Plus there is the recent revelations of murderous treatment of indigenous children in residential schools.

The conservative Catholics allied with the Evangelicals in support of Trump, a person who lied consistently, cheated on his wives and convinced his followers to overthrow the elections, a mainstay of our democracy. Radical Evangelicals, many who have become militant, tie Jesus to guns who was not violent.

Is this our moral compass? Plus a rule by minority is not democratic. Notice the recent Supreme Court rulings favoring these groups. We need to get to the middle and sanity.

Rozanne Plotnik

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

