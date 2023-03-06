Re: January 27 letter Threats to First Amendment freedom: Yes, there is an obvious trend to put religious beliefs into our laws. The Supreme Court now seems to be a branch of the Catholic church. We are being forced to obey religious beliefs under penalty of law. So, here’s my question: Is that the way your religion is supposed to be spread? Are you not supposed to spread it by example a goodness, not revert to the days of the crusades where death by the blade greeted non-believers? That as a dark chapter in religious history. Yes, church and state are supposed to be separate. Today in America, they are not.