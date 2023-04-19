I am aware that some people feel that a heartbeat at 5-7 weeks (1), or neuronal activity at 8 weeks (2) constitutes human life. Similarly, I am aware that the laws of the 19th century considered it illegal to abort a fetus once “quickening” happened, at approximately 16 weeks (3). However, it is 2023 and these antiquated notions cannot alter factual evidence. The fact remains that the youngest documented premature baby to survive past age 1 was born at 21 weeks and 1 day old and spent 275 days in a NICU (4).

As medical science improves, fetal viability outside of the womb will also improve. It’s reasonable to limit abortions up to the time of viability of the fetus, but it defies reason for politicians to restrict abortion to their arbitrary standards, dictated by personal religious beliefs, held only by a minority. Religious factions will continue imposing their will on others unless decent people, within those factions, recognize that religion has no place in public policy.

Dr. Joshua Reilly, N.D.

North side