Letter: Religious beliefs rule our Supreme Court

The draft opinion by Samuel Alito on abortion calls attention to the fact that the US Supreme Court is unrepresentative of our country. Even worse, it shows that justices will allow their religious beliefs to supersede legal precedent.

Currently, seven justices are Catholic (or Catholic turned Anglican). Catholics comprise 21% of Americans while 11% identify as Atheist or Agnostic. Opinion polls consistently show that a majority of Americans believe women should have access to safe, legal abortions.

Each of these justices testified in their confirmation hearings that they would respect legal precedent. Assuming Alito's draft opinion is validated, it did not take long for their duplicity to be revealed.

We now have a religious cabal of activist judges that is determining the futures of American women and our country based on their religious beliefs. This is definitely NOT what our founders had in mind when they wrote our constitution.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

