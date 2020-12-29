 Skip to main content
Letter: Religious Liberty for the Military
Mr. Richard Young claimed Trump “restored religious liberty for our military personnel.” I spent 23 years as an Air Force chaplain carrying out the chaplaincy’s commitment to “free exercise of religion for military personnel and their families.”

In Sicily, I protected the religious liberty of conservative Protestants who didn’t believe in the ordination of women by not participating in one of two Protestant services. I’ve spent countless hours searching for Catholic priest coverage when our priest deployed.

The AF expected chaplains to offer inclusive prayers when military members were required to attend. One young chaplain I supervised would only pray in the name of Jesus. I, the colonel, protected his rights by covering for him.

At my last assignment 2,000 people a weekend worshipped in our Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Protestant, and Earth-Based Religion (pagan) congregations. When I became a chaplain, I never expected that I would over-see a pagan program and protect religious rights of pagans.

So, Mr. Young, please explain what you meant.

Katherine A. Shindel, Chaplain, Colonel USAF (Ret)

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

