Letter: Remain in Mexico

There was outrage over mass family separation at the border and it ended. The Migrant Protection Protocol, known as Remain in Mexico, deserves equal outrage. Families who have already endured repression and violence in their countries and a dangerous journey to our border are now turned away and bussed 300 miles to Juarez to await mass asylum hearings, most with no representation.
Children, who could be celebrating Christmas with relatives already in the US or with caring people here in Tucson will instead be in the streets of a dangerous city we are advised not to visit. Human Rights First has documented over 800 cases of migrant abuse in Mexico including extortion, beatings and rape.
A stated reason by the Administration is that immigrants released do not show up for their asylum hearings. Yet their own Department of Justice fical year 2018 figures show 89 percent do show up.
Remain in Mexico is immoral, illegal under international law and US asylum law,and just plain cruel.
Laura Martinez
Southwest side
