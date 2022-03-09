 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Remember 1962?
In 1962 Cuba was a communist country aligned with the Soviet Union. The Soviets wanted to put missiles in Cuba, 90 miles from the USA. We almost had World War III, as this was unacceptable to the USA. The Soviets withdrew the missiles and Cuba remained a communist country. Currently the Russians are objecting to Ukraine joining NATO because NATO may want to put missile bases in Ukraine, right on the Russian boarder. I believe Ukraine has the right to join NATO to insure it will be defended against aggression from the Russians. I also believe that the Russians have a pretty good argument against NATO missiles in the Ukraine. Wouldn't it make sense to allow Ukraine to join NATO with the understanding that the defense of Ukraine by NATO will not include missile bases on the Russian boarder? If the Russians won't accept this proposal, then we are sure they mean to take land by military force and NATO could take appropriate action.

Richard Bechtold

West side

