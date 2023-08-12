Entry into the Nuclear Age began 78 years ago, first at Alamogordo, NM, then with atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki August 6 and 9.
Legislation in Congress can extend and expand RECA [Radiation Exposure Compensation Act] to cover more of the 500,000 “down-winders” affected by the initial test, as well as veterans, soldiers, and other radiation victims. Senators Kelly and Sinema and Representative Grijalva co-sponsored the 2023 bills.
The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation. Please urge Rep. Ciscomani to support expanded coverage. We of St. Michael & All Angels’ Social Action Committee have written letters.
One of the young soldiers exposed without protection at Alamogordo, years later a parishioner at St. Michael’s, told us, “We couldn’t see the mushroom cloud. We were under the cloud.” He died of cancer. His ashes are buried in the church yard.
A Church display reminds of one dying child’s response to vast suffering. You can see 1000 origami paper “Peace Cranes” on the Corpus Christi altar.
Ila Abernathy
Midtown
