What's happening on the American political scene? Maybe you should recall George Santayana's thinking, "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." And, then take time to watch Netflix's "How To Stage a Coup." What you will then be able to 'remember' is that every 'Coup' from Cesar to Napoleon to Hitler to today – 2500 years - depended upon control of the press. And, when that does not work send in the military. If you think it would never happen in the United States – stop a minute and remember that starting with President Washington in 1791 the military has been used as the final resolution. Senator Ted Kennedy’s excoriation of President Ford’s pardon of President Nixon provided us an opportunity to think clearly. When awarding President Ford the Kennedy Foundation’s Profile In Courage Award he said, Presidents think long term members of Congress think short term.
Robert Hollingshead
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.