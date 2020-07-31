You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Remember the Solyndra solar panels fiasco under Obama and Biden
Letter: Remember the Solyndra solar panels fiasco under Obama and Biden

Joe Biden has proposed massive spending and investment, through government backed loans, into clean energy, including solar. But let us not forget how Obama and Biden handled such things when they were in office. Remember the Solyndra company solar panels disaster? They borrowed $500 million in tax payer money from the federal government under a clean energy funding program for a solar panels venture. The company went bankrupt. Come to find out there were red flags all over the place indicating the company was insolvent and in trouble, but the government lent them our money anyway. It was all an attempt by Obama and Biden to promote green energy. Based on this costly debacle, how can Biden be trusted to competently manage a massive similar green energy spending plan with our tax payer money? I would argue that based on experience, he cannot.

Ben Edwards

Northwest side

