Letter: Remember, Trump killed almost 300,000 Americans

Trump lied to the American people, including his own staff, aides, supporters, military, seniors, ill, poor, states and anyone who hears his voice 24-hours per day.
To destroy democracy, he has managed to create doubt in our election system, destroy our military's morale, and kill almost 300,000 people.
Trump lies about the outside money he's earning as president - much more than the $400,000 salary he "donates" back to the government. There is not enough space to list the many defeats, failures, miscues and losses, and he's cost America. Most of all, the lives thrown away because of his ego. He lies.
It's what he did with the coronavirus. "A Democrat Hoax meant to bring me down." His lemmings and bootlickers worship him. Those who would cause harm to children and poor people and see their own grandparents die and still support this ogre. Lackeys actually ate the poisoned apple.
Donald J. Trump is personally responsible for 279,634 deaths as of December 4.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
