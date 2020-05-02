Letter: Remember when?

With time to reflect during stay home time, it is nice to recall recent events even though it seems years ago! Remember when the GOP admonished the Democrats over the ACA “Death Panels?” Remember when Republicans said Trump could not be guilty of quid pro quo with the Ukrainians? (He is now doing the same thing but this time to the American people by jeopardizing their livelihood through selectively directing small business grants and their lives by directing PPE and ventilators to states who kowtow to him.) Remember when folks said they thought he had learned his lesson?
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
