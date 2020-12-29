 Skip to main content
Letter: Remembering Charlie Pride
Letter: Remembering Charlie Pride

Never been a big fan of country music, but we just lost a pioneer of that musical genre. Here's a lyrical extract of my favorite song of Charlie Pride's long list of hits.

"Wind whipping down the neck of my shirt

Like I ain't got nothing on

But I'd rather fight the wind and rain

Than what I've been fighting at home

Is anybody going to San Antone

Or Phoenix Arizona

Anyplace is alright as long as I

Can forget I've ever known her"

RIP, Charlie. You will always remain a true American classic.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

