Letter: Remembering Charlie Pride

Never been a big fan of country music, but we just lost a pioneer of that musical genre. Here's a lyrical extract of my favorite song of Charlie Pride's long list of hits.
"Wind whipping down the neck of my shirt
Like I ain't got nothing on
But I'd rather fight the wind and rain
Than what I've been fighting at home
Is anybody going to San Antone
Or Phoenix Arizona
Anyplace is alright as long as I
Can forget I've ever known her"
RIP, Charlie. You will always remain a true American classic.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
