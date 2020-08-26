Letter: Remembering John McCain

I was usually not a fan of late Sen. John McCain’s policies. I remember his response in 2008 when one of his supporters for president made racist comments against his rival, then presidential candidate Barack Obama, Sen. McCain immediately squashed that. He asserted he would not stoop to racist attacks but wanted to run an honorable campaign. Would that any one of the current Senate or House Republicans would stand up and speak out against our current president’s disgusting racist attacks against Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. Would that all these Republican apologists and silent by-standers stand up as true Americans willing to move our country forward as a true democracy for all its citizens. Maybe if Gov. Ducey had appointed someone who could truly walk in Sen. McCain’s shoes instead of a DT flunky, we might have at least one courageous Republican voice in the U.S. Senate.
Dr. B. Vivante
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!