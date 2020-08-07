You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: REMEMBERING LEGENDARY PETE HAMILL
View Comments

Letter: REMEMBERING LEGENDARY PETE HAMILL

To the Editor:

Pete Hamill was a journalist, author and editor for the N.Y. Daily News and N.Y. Post as well as a columnist for both newspapers and respected for his political observations as well as sports commentary. He was the author of some twenty books covering a wide range of topics but for me, his best work was 1999's 'Why Sinatra Matters.' It was as if I was sitting in a booth next to them in a restaurant listening to Pete and Frank discussing important issues of the day. Hamill had the gift of making this reader read on, page after page. As a huge Sinatra fan, I am compelled to say this is among the best compact and concise piece of literature ever written about the world renowned entertainer. Thank you Pete Hamill and after a long distinguished career in Journalism, may you rest in piece.

Herb Stark

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News