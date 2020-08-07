Letter: REMEMBERING LEGENDARY PETE HAMILL

To the Editor:
Pete Hamill was a journalist, author and editor for the N.Y. Daily News and N.Y. Post as well as a columnist for both newspapers and respected for his political observations as well as sports commentary. He was the author of some twenty books covering a wide range of topics but for me, his best work was 1999's 'Why Sinatra Matters.' It was as if I was sitting in a booth next to them in a restaurant listening to Pete and Frank discussing important issues of the day. Hamill had the gift of making this reader read on, page after page. As a huge Sinatra fan, I am compelled to say this is among the best compact and concise piece of literature ever written about the world renowned entertainer. Thank you Pete Hamill and after a long distinguished career in Journalism, may you rest in piece.
Herb Stark
Downtown
