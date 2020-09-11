Letter: Remembering President Reagan and Nixon’s words?

From Reagan in the 1980 presidential campaign between Reagan and Carter. The most terrifying words in the English language are “I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.” If we believe this about our government how would Americans have survived the depression with no Government help? The Civilian Conservation Corps, Public Works Administration, FDOC, Social Security just to name a few. How would seniors afford health insurance without Medicare? How would the meltdown of 08-09 have turned out without the help of the Government? Without the Government, who would have offered financial help for the COVID pandemic? Or this from Reagan “Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago”? How many Americans could answer yes to this today? And from Nixon's acceptance speech, “A President who isn't treated with respect at home will not be treated with respect abroad. And Trump now promises to eliminate payroll deductions for S/S and Medicare and paying it from general revenue, bankrupting both in three years.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
