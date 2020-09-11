 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Remembering President Reagan and Nixon’s words?
View Comments

Letter: Remembering President Reagan and Nixon’s words?

From Reagan in the 1980 presidential campaign between Reagan and Carter. The most terrifying words in the English language are “I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.” If we believe this about our government how would Americans have survived the depression with no Government help? The Civilian Conservation Corps, Public Works Administration, FDOC, Social Security just to name a few. How would seniors afford health insurance without Medicare? How would the meltdown of 08-09 have turned out without the help of the Government? Without the Government, who would have offered financial help for the COVID pandemic? Or this from Reagan “Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago”? How many Americans could answer yes to this today? And from Nixon's acceptance speech, “A President who isn't treated with respect at home will not be treated with respect abroad. And Trump now promises to eliminate payroll deductions for S/S and Medicare and paying it from general revenue, bankrupting both in three years.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News