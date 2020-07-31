Letter: Remembering Rep. John Lewis

No matter the politics, no matter the differences, no matter the issues, and no matter the color of the skin, the book of accomplishments that Mr. Lewis effectuated and the leadership that he exemplified in human rights, deserves an expression of genuine respect and acknowledgement of his struggles to make this planet, this country a better and more just home for all. Good trouble indeed. We all need to carry his message and his actions on. Be the change he wanted to see. I will.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
