You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Remembering Rep. John Lewis
View Comments

Letter: Remembering Rep. John Lewis

No matter the politics, no matter the differences, no matter the issues, and no matter the color of the skin, the book of accomplishments that Mr. Lewis effectuated and the leadership that he exemplified in human rights, deserves an expression of genuine respect and acknowledgement of his struggles to make this planet, this country a better and more just home for all. Good trouble indeed. We all need to carry his message and his actions on. Be the change he wanted to see. I will.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News