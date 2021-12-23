 Skip to main content
Letter: Remembering the good ol days
Letter: Remembering the good ol days

There was a time when the people elected real Democrats and Republicans that would run our great

Nation: we did not hate each other. We did not vote for the parties, we voted for idea’s that came from both

parties that made the country and its citizens great. We did not label ideas or parties as racist, sexist

or Un-American.

We did what we thought was best for. “WE THE PEOPLE” and accepted the winner

as a united country. Those were the days!

David Morales Sr.

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

