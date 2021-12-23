Letter: Remembering the good ol days

There was a time when the people elected real Democrats and Republicans that would run our great
Nation: we did not hate each other. We did not vote for the parties, we voted for idea’s that came from both
parties that made the country and its citizens great. We did not label ideas or parties as racist, sexist
or Un-American.
We did what we thought was best for. “WE THE PEOPLE” and accepted the winner
as a united country. Those were the days!
David Morales Sr.
Marana
