Letter: Remove Donald Trump

I am thoroughly disgusted with calls for President Elect Biden to heal the divide in America. Uniting our polarized electorate will certainly be among the highest priorities of his administration. But how about the other side? Are Republicans willing to do their part? Even after the rampage at the Capitol on January 6th there were still Republicans in the House and Senate willing to back Trump's lies and false claims of a stolen election.
It's time for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to stand up and declare that Donald Trump poses a grave danger to our Republic and must be evicted immediately. That would begin the healing.
Becky Hilst
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.