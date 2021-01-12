 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove Finchem Now
Tim Steller's Sunday article is spot on! AZ RepresentatiVe Mark Finchem (R- LD 11) is a disgraceful and defiant public servant who needs to be immediately relieved from any AZ office he currently holds. His mob participation with the January 6 insurrection to overthrow the legitimate results of a fair American election are treasonous. His seditious actions resulted in the deaths of 5 Americans and serious injuries to 40 police officers at the US Capitol. Elected officials need to be held accountable for their words, actions, lies, and intolerance which threaten our democracy. As a former cop, Mark Finchem should be well acquainted with the importance of police barricades to prevent unlawful entry, protecting government property, and avoiding curfew violations. It is just a matter of time before the FBI rightfully comes knocking on his door. I am writing this letter as a retired US Army Colonel who moved to Tucson in 1998 to work for AZ Department of Corrections and then spent 10 years working with veterans.

Terry Caldwell

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

