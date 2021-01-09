Letter: Remove President Trump Now

Susan Collins said that Donald Trump had learned his lesson after his impeachment. Yes, he learned that no one in his party is going to stand up to him and he can do whatever he wants to. We might as well make a doormat out of the Constitution and put that doormat the entrance the Banana Repubicans use when they go in their offices to protect their Orange Julius Caesar.
Article II, Section 4:
The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
The Constitution gives Congress the authority to impeach and remove the President, Vice President, and all federal civil officers for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.
Mel Brinkley
Downtown
