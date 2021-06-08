Letter: Removing the filibuster

There have been many letters wanting the Democrats to remove the filibuster and upset that Kyrsten Sinema may not vote for this. I like to remind you of when the Democrats removed the filibuster for selecting a Supreme Court Justice, this was back in 2009, after Obama became President and Harry Reid, the Democrat majority leader in the Senate decided to remove this. Mitch McConnell, had said to Harry that he shouldn't do that, because some day the Republicans may have the majority and they would be sorry, but Harry didn't care, he just wanted to make sure Obama got who he wanted and that did work, but then later the Republicans became the majority and Trump was elected, which meant he was able to get who he wanted. Removing the filibuster, may work for you now, but eventually if the Republicans get the majority, they can very well remove or change all those bills.
Linda Hammond
Marana
