Letter: Renewables

Today’s (Nov. 14) WSJ had a supplement about renewables. In one section I noted that China has 86% of the lithium battery market. Does anyone remember what happened in 1973 and 1978 when much of the oil was coming from the Middle East? No reasonable business would be rushing head long into a market so out of balance. We need a strategy with balance not one created by zealots. If we continue, we will have cars with no fuel, windmills and solar panels with no storage, homes with no heat, etc. We have forsaken the system that made us the most advanced and powerful and benevolent nation on the earth. Get government out of the way!

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

