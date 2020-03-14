Letter: Renters' Tax Credit helps our community

Re: the March 6 letter "Citizen action needed for true equity."
Your letter regarding rebuilding competence in our democracy hit a nerve.
In 2017, our administration spent almost $2 trillion in tax cuts (over the next 10 years) for the wealthiest individuals and corporations. Meanwhile, nearly 1.4 million kids who were enrolled in American's public school system in 2016-2017 were homeless (The Children's Defense Fund).
In Arizona, $38,390 is the annual household income needed to afford a two-bedroom rental home at HUD's Fair Market Rent. (National Low Income Housing Coalition. nlihc.org) But about 22% of people in Tucson, Arizona live in poverty. (census.gov)
There are bi-partisan proposals in the U.S. Congress to create a renters' tax credit, which reduces the cost of renting for low-income renters. We need to urge our political leaders in Wash. D.C. to support a renters' tax credit.
Donna Munro
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.