Letter: Reopen for business

The economy effects every single life. Our children and grandchildren’s future depend on it.
Already there are many people who can’t pay their rent, utilities, and other bills. The media is circulating reports of potential food shortages. And many of the jobs and businesses shuttered by executive orders throughout the country won’t be coming back. The stimulus money being doled out will be of little use if there are no goods or services to purchase.
Most individuals and businesses take the virus seriously. There are many common sense things they can do to minimize the potential for infection once the country is open for business.
I do not minimize the seriousness of this nor the stark choice that elected officials face. But not everyone will be infected nor will everyone die from coronavirus. Everyone will be affected by an economic collapse. Stay at home will be of no value if we destroy the livelihoods and lives of millions of our fellow citizens in the process.
Michael Stadler
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
