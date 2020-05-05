Letter: Reopen low risk industries now.

As an economist and the father of an epidemiologist, I’m concerned about the many shutdown rules that provide little or no health gain at great economic cost. In retail, for example, the rules mainly enrich Amazon, Walmart and Target, at the expense of smaller local firms, but the net health gain is nil. The viral transmission risk to someone buying clothing is the same at Target as it would have been at a now closed local boutique. The customer would spend the same time exposed to the salesclerk in either location. With masks on both persons, the transmission risk is infinitesimal wherever you shop. The rules were put in place in panic mode, but they now need detailed review industry by industry. No society can tolerate the current level of economic shutdown for much longer. We need to carefully open-up, where the health risk is low, as soon as possible. Many sectors, such as restaurants and theaters, will have to wait, but others could open tomorrow.
Richard Carlson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
