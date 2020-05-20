Letter: Reopening America’s National Parks
As a former National Park Ranger, I am watching with some fear the Administration’s relentless push to reopen America’s National Parks. There are three groups of people that absolutely must be kept safe. The first group are the people that live in “gateway communities,” the small towns outside are parks. Their communities are often miles away from adequate medical facilities. The arrival of thousands of tourists puts these people at risk. The second group are the National Park employees, those who interact with the visitors. Will they have adequate PPE to protect themselves while dealing with the visitors? Finally, there are the visitors. Will they practice social distancing? Will they wear masks? From what I have seen in news photos of people visiting reopened beaches, I’m not very confident that they will. Keep the parks closed a little longer so we can assure safety.

Rick Smith

Foothills

