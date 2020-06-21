Letter: Reopening Arizona too soon has put us all at risk!

I am writing to express alarm at Governor Ducey’s lack of concern for the health and well-being of Arizona citizens and the citizens of the world. I was a healthcare attorney for 25 years, representing ADHS and then the UA's Health Sciences Colleges. I have served on task forces related to similar health crises.
Arizona is finally “first” at something. Unfortunately, it’s the number of new COVID-19 cases we have. That increase is directly and causally related to the Governor’s premature order to “reopen Arizona,” coincidental with President Trump’s self-serving visit to our state. Neither Ducey nor the President wears a mask in public, flouting science and medicine’s clear directives. And what possible justification did he have to ignore the CDC’s phased reopening guidance? Where's the leadership? It’s time to roll back reopening orders, stop catering to uneducated, uninformed, and opportunistic politicians, and start caring for the citizens of the world.
Vicki Gotkin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
