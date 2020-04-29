Letter: Reopening the economy

I think governors who decide to open business against the advice of the medical experts should be required to go on television and read the names of all the people from their state who died from COVID-19 the previous day. They should be required to do this until this pandemic is over or they decide to close back down and follow the guidelines of how and when to reopen that was published by CDC and put out by the White House.
Jeroll Anderson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
