Juan, have YOU read it? The indictment is very damning for TRUMP. Juan, I suggest, STRONGLY, that you start to align yourself with the correct side of history NOW! As the former Illinois REPUBLICAN congressman, Joe Walsh said yesterday, TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL AND TRAITOR. I have said this all along since January 6 and before. Another former REPUBLICAN Rep from Illinois Adam Kinzinger, COURAGEOUSLY served on the Jan 6 commission along with that TRUE AND COURAGEOUS PATRIOT and REPUBLICAN, Liz Cheney. These three former REPUBLICAN members of OUR Congress believe in, practice and DEFEND .....TRUTH! HONOR!! INTEGRITY!!! RESPECT!!!! COURAGE!!!!! I expect nothing less from YOU Juan. Please proved us - and the world - your thoughts on this indictment AND your opinion of this process that even TRUMP, himself, supported in 2016-17 durning his presidential campaign as he castigated Hillary for her supposed security breaches. TRUMP has long been infected with that terrible political disease known as HYPOCRISY. I hope YOU have been vaccinated. Bulldog - and I am!