Letter: Rep. Collins' Amnesia

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia recently stated that Democrats who object to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani revere terrorists more than Gold Star families. First, Democratic anger is largely generated by not having been informed of this action prior to its being taken. Second, Rep. Collins has apparently forgotten that, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump publicly vilified and defiled a Gold Star family. Where was Rep. Collins' outrage then? Why did he not speak up then in support of a family who made the ultimate sacrifice? Yet he now politicizes that very sacrifice for no other reason than to attack the opposition party. Rep. Collins' duplicity and selective outrage is disgraceful. He owes Gold Star families everywhere an apology.
John Riley
Oro Valley
