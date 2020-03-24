Letter: Rep. Kirkpatrick, Please Take the Lead
View Comments

Letter: Rep. Kirkpatrick, Please Take the Lead

There are many ambitious proposals in congress for dealing with the economic fallout from COVID-19. Numerous members of congress have made various proposals for Universal Basic Income. Others have proposed temporarily cancelling student debt. Others have advocated rent freezes and providing emergency housing to the homeless.

Representative Ann Kirkpatrick could declare support for any of these proposals. Or better yet, she could introduce some proposals of her own. But instead she has only voiced public support for the milquetoast Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and only after it had already passed the House.

This is unacceptable for Rep. Kirkpatrick. The numerous proposals mentioned earlier are not perfect, but all would help alleviate this crisis. All of them have the potential to pass congress, some even with bipartisan support. Speaker Pelosi has been reluctant to support many of them, but Rep. Kirkpatrick was not elected to be a foot soldier for the Speaker. So I ask the Congresswoman to act boldly and immediately on behalf of her constituents.

Owais Noorani-Kamtekar

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Local-issues

Letter: Ballet Tucson

Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless perf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News