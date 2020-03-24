Letter: Rep. Kirkpatrick, Please Take the Lead

There are many ambitious proposals in congress for dealing with the economic fallout from COVID-19. Numerous members of congress have made various proposals for Universal Basic Income. Others have proposed temporarily cancelling student debt. Others have advocated rent freezes and providing emergency housing to the homeless.
Representative Ann Kirkpatrick could declare support for any of these proposals. Or better yet, she could introduce some proposals of her own. But instead she has only voiced public support for the milquetoast Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and only after it had already passed the House.
This is unacceptable for Rep. Kirkpatrick. The numerous proposals mentioned earlier are not perfect, but all would help alleviate this crisis. All of them have the potential to pass congress, some even with bipartisan support. Speaker Pelosi has been reluctant to support many of them, but Rep. Kirkpatrick was not elected to be a foot soldier for the Speaker. So I ask the Congresswoman to act boldly and immediately on behalf of her constituents.
Owais Noorani-Kamtekar
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
